Contrary to popular belief, politics is not a dirty game and not only for politicians or those who exercise political power. Politics are there for everyone – for every citizen of the country. Participation in a country’s governance is very important for all citizens, as it determines how well the affairs of the state are run. In the long run, the people you vote for will either plunge your country into more debauchery or improve the lives of all citizens.

In today’s world it can be very easy to break away from politics and just improve your life. It’s easy to look away when your country is crowded with corrupt politicians and accept that your country may never get better. However, it is important to be aware that politics affects your life in so many ways, and no matter how much you want to break away from it, political decisions determine your future and that of the unborn generations.

In today’s world of diversity, it is also important that your voice is heard and properly represented at all political levels. One way to promote the change you want is to get involved in politics and be interested in how governance is done.

So are you tired of being detached from your country’s political affairs? Tired of feeling disconnected from politics? Do you have views on the main issues that shape our world? Chatham House is building a diverse community of young people from across Africa and Europe to join an international exchange with policy makers.

Common Futures Conversations is a new initiative from Chatham House and was made possible by the Robert Bosch Foundation. The aim is to offer young people in Africa and Europe innovative opportunities to deal with politics. Through an online platform and a number of local events, the project will offer young people a place at the table in important political discussions.

The online platform was created with a network of 27 young people from 13 countries in Africa and Europe. It builds on the results of a survey among African and European young people, which was carried out in January 2019. Read more about the project and the survey.

What will you do as a participant in joint appointment meetings?

The online platform of Common Futures Conversations helps you to develop your ideas on important global challenges such as climate change, conflict or inequality. You will exchange ideas with experts, discuss your own experiences with friends on all continents and share your ideas with high-ranking politicians and decision-makers.

Our community will discuss specific challenges for Africa and Europe each month (such as youth unemployment or excessive use of fossil fuels). There will be a live virtual event at the end of the month with a senior political decision maker or politician. You have the opportunity to dive deep into the background of our experts, to develop your own ideas on how to tackle the respective challenge and to work with the rest of the community to perfect it. You may also be able to attend offline events in Africa or Europe all year round.

requirement

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 30 who currently lives in an African or European country. You need to be a passionate and committed person who is active in your local communities to volunteer to be part of that community. The community is expanded based on a number of criteria to ensure that the platform is as diverse and comprehensive as possible. However, nobody is judged on the basis of their academic or intellectual performance.

Qualifications / Experience: You don’t need a university degree in a related field or a career in politics.

Languages: You need a basic knowledge of English to participate.

The process

Simply fill out the form to register your interest in participating. We will then put you on our waiting list and contact you as soon as possible to let you know if you can join the platform. We may also contact you later in the year for related information, publications, and events.

In this first month we want to add 100 participants to our community, but we will ask more people to join later in the year.

Services

Pay – This is an opportunity to join the Common Futures Conversations community as an unpaid participant.

Are you ready to give your voice and actions to the world’s political affairs? Then apply here. You can also follow Chatham House on Twitter @CH_MENAP.

Keep in mind that you cannot make changes when you take the back seat.

