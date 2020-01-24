advertisement

The film was not only released in limited cinemas, but also as an official soundtrack for Richard Stanley’s Color from the room is now available for pre-order wax records!

In collaboration with Milan Records, the deluxe vinyl is sold for $ 28.

The score comes from the Grammy-winning saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and composer Colin Stetson, Stetson is a coveted employee of Bon Iver, Arcade Fire, Tom Waits, LCD Soundsystem, The National and others. He brings with him an extensive oeuvre, which includes avant-jazz records that are contrary to the genre as well as originals highly praised by critics Hereditary. Red Dead Redemption 2).

Directed by Richard Stanley (Hardware, Dust Devil), Color from the room based on the short story of H. P. Lovecraft, After a meteorite landed in the front yard of their homestead, Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage) and his family find that they are fighting a mutated alien organism that infects their minds and bodies and turns their quiet country life into a technicolor nightmare.

Stetson explains his work on the film: “The question that initially came up with the conception of this score was what exactly is the tonal representation of a cosmic alien color that does not exist in this earthly reality. I started responding by layering the sounds of coral reefs, processing this cacophony and finding the order revealed by the harmonious generation of these hyperdensities, and then continued to pursue the same concept of transforming the natural according to all possible ways and uses turns out to be somewhere between magenta and pink. “

Waxwork Records presents the complete soundtrack from Stetson, pressed onto 180 grams of “Cosmic Magenta” swirling vinyl, which is contained in a heavy printed inner sleeve, which is inserted in a classic jacket with a gloss coating made of film laminate, and new art by Matt Taylor.

Get your copy today and expect it to ship on March 17th.

