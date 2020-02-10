A guide to 10 of the world’s best giant Buddhas.

TIAN TAN BUDDHA, LANTAU ISLAND, HONG KONG

The monastery, cast in bronze and sitting on a lotus leaf, towers over the Po Lin monastery on the island, where Hong Kong Disneyland is also located. It is one of the world’s largest outdoor bronze Buddhas, a 34-meter sumo weighing 250 tons. The raised right hand of the statue indicates that this is the protection Buddha, protection from fear, madness and anger, an attitude attributed to the Gautama Buddha after attaining enlightenment.

The Big Buddha in the Kotokuin Temple.

THE GREAT BUDDHA OF KAMAKURA, JAPAN

On the site of the Kotokuin Temple in the coastal city south of Tokyo, the bronze statue measures only 11.4 meters, but its magnetism is immense. This is the Amida Buddha, the “Buddha of Immeasurable Light and Life”, a version found mainly in East Asian Buddhist philosophy. The statue was cast in 1252 and was originally in a temple that was destroyed by a tsunami in the 15th century. See japan.travel

To make the transition easier, you have toLESHAN GIANT BUDDHA, SICHUAN, CHINA

This world’s largest stone Buddha is 71 meters high and was carved from a cliff in the rugged hills of Mount Emei Conservation Area. The 1200 year old statue is heavily weathered and covered with a green vegetation coat. It is surrounded by sidewalks and viewing platforms from which you can see your head up close. The Buddha is the work of a Chinese monk who hopes to calm the turbulent waters of the Minjiang and Dadu rivers at the foot of the statue.

GAL VIHARA, POLONNARUWA, SRI LANKA

This ancient site in the heart of Sri Lanka is home to several magnificent granite Buddhist statues, but the largest is the 14-meter long reclining Buddha. These statues, built in the 12th century and once part of a Buddhist monastery, are the best achievement of Sinhala rock art. The statue is adorned with lotus flowers that symbolize purity, and its Parinirvana pose shows the Buddha in the post-enlightenment phase.

Reclining Buddha in Wat Pho, Bangkok.

WAT PHO, BANGKOK, THAILAND

This 46-meter-long reclining Buddha, housed in an ornate temple in a complex near the Grand Palace of Bangkok, is an object of worship for Thailand’s Buddhists. The statue, depicting the Buddha in a reclining lion position, is made of bricks that have been plastered and polished to achieve a shiny sheen. The soles of the 4.5 meter feet are remarkable. They are inlaid with mother-of-pearl, which represents the characteristics of the Buddha.

LAYKYUN SEKKYA, MONYWA, MYANMAR

This 116-meter-high whopper made of white and gold is located west of Mandalay and is the third largest statue in the world to outshine the Statue of Liberty in New York. Inside are 31 floors that correspond to the 31 levels of existence in Buddhist theology, with colorful images that illustrate the truly cruel fates that await the godless. At its feet is the largest walk-in reclining Buddha in the world, measuring 90 meters from head to toe.

USHIKU DAIBUTSU BUDDHA, USHIKI, JAPAN

With a height of 120 meters and a weight of 4000 tons, this was the tallest statue in the world when it was built in 1993. They were then downgraded to fourth place by two other Buddhist statues and the colossal Indian statue of unity. Visitors can take the elevator to the observation gallery at a height of 85 meters, which extends to Tokyo, 50 kilometers southwest. The gallery on the third floor of the statue contains more than 3000 golden Buddha images. See japan.travel

Big Buddha Dordenma statue in Thimphu, Bhutan.

BUDDHA DORDENMA STATUE, THIMPHU, BHUTAN

On a hill overlooking the capital of Bhutan, this 51-meter-high bronze colossus was built as a blessing to bring peace and happiness to the world. The meditation hall below the statue houses thousands of Buddha images and some beautiful mandalas, while the statue’s chest contains 125,000 miniature Buddhas. The gold-plated statue is at its most beautiful at night when illuminated and emphasizes its golden sheen.

LINGSHAN BIG BUDDHA, WUXI, CHINA

With a puzzling smile like the Mona Lisa, this 88-meter bronze statue sits enthroned above the forests of the Mount Lingshan Scenic Area, about 90 minutes’ drive west of Shanghai. The standing statue is cast in the Abhaya pose, the right hand is facing outwards, which means fearlessness and protection. Under the statue is a Buddhist theme park – the Brahma Palace, the Five Mudra Mandala and the Nine Dragons bathing Sakyamuni.

GREAT BUDDHA FROM GIFU, JAPAN

This 13.7 meter high Buddha, one of the three large Buddha statues in Japan, is one of the few giant Buddhas that are located in a prayer hall. The Gifu Buddha was completed in 1832 and consists of clay, which is applied to a bamboo lattice that is supported by ginkgo wood. The clay was covered with rice paper decorated with Buddhist scriptures and finally with a layer of varnish to which gold leaf was applied. See japan.travel

