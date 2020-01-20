Here is the tracklist for the new Pearl Jam album, Gigaton - Kerrang!

advertisement

After the recent announcement of their new, 11th studio album Gigaton, Pearl Jam has unveiled the tracklist of the album.

Although we have not heard of the band’s long-awaited new album (although lead single Dance Of The Clairvoyants will be released soon), Seattle legends have posted the names of each of the 12 Gigaton songs and have asked fans which they are the most excited about to hear. We are now going for Superblood Wolfmoon, because that sounds bad.

“Making this record was a long journey,” says guitarist Mike McCready of Gigaton. “It was sometimes emotionally dark and confusing, but also an exciting and experimental route to musical redemption.

advertisement

“Working together with my bandmates on Gigaton eventually gave me more love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Read this next: Pearl Jam’s Ten – The evolution of a classic

View the full tracklist below:

1. Who ever said

2. Superblood Wolfmoon

3. Dance of the psychics

4. Quick escape

5. OK

6. Seven o’clock

7. Never destination

8. Take the long way

9. Buckle up

10. Comes then goes

11. Retrograde

12. River cross

Gigaton will be released on March 27 via Monkeywrench Records / Republic Records – pre-order it now at PearlJam.com.

Pearl Jam is touring North America this year in March and April, before hitting the UK and Europe in the summer. Buy your UK tickets here.

Catch Pearl Jam live on the following dates:

March

18 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

20 Ottowa, ON, Canadian Tire Center

22 Quebec City, QC, Videotron Center

24 Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Center

28 Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

30 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

April

02 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

04 St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

06 Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

09 Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

11 Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena

13 San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

15 Los Angeles, CA, the forum

16 Los Angeles, CA, the forum

18 Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

19 Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

June

23 Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

25 Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

27 Stockholm Lollapalooza Festival, Sweden

29 Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

July

02 Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

05 Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Italy

07 Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

10 London American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

13 Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

15 Budapest Budapest Arena, Hungary

17 Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

19 Paris Lollapalooza Festival, France

22 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, the Netherlands

Read this next: 20 classic albums that are 20 years old in 2020

advertisement