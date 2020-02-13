Last night at the Manchester Academy, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes started the British leg of their End Of Suffering tour, which culminated this Saturday (February 15th) at London’s Alexandra Palace.

With no encore required, the fiery punks raided a 19-song set that spanned all three albums – with the greatest attention being paid to their latest offering, the 4K-rated End Of Suffering.

Throughout the night, Frank and Co. treated the crowded crowd in Manchester with messy Juggernaut and Crowbar while taking the time to pull it off with an acoustic bleed. They also performed Spray Paint Love and Neon Rust on this tour for the first time after traveling Australia last month.

Check out the full set list of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes below

The set list of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Why a butterfly can’t love a spider

Tyrant Lizard King

Moloch

Wild flowers

Love Games

anxiety

Spray paint love

Acid veins

Neonrost

angel wings

supervillain

Kitty Sucker

heartbreaker

Lullaby

Blossoms

End of suffering

crowbar

Devil in me

I hate you

While Frank and The Rattlesnakes are busy playing some of the greatest headline shows of their careers, let’s relive the time they played in front of 50 of their biggest fans at The K! Pit. Absolute scenes.