Last night at the Manchester Academy, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes started the British leg of their End Of Suffering tour, which culminated this Saturday (February 15th) at London’s Alexandra Palace.
With no encore required, the fiery punks raided a 19-song set that spanned all three albums – with the greatest attention being paid to their latest offering, the 4K-rated End Of Suffering.
Throughout the night, Frank and Co. treated the crowded crowd in Manchester with messy Juggernaut and Crowbar while taking the time to pull it off with an acoustic bleed. They also performed Spray Paint Love and Neon Rust on this tour for the first time after traveling Australia last month.
Check out the full set list of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes below
The set list of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Why a butterfly can’t love a spider
Tyrant Lizard King
Moloch
Wild flowers
Love Games
anxiety
Spray paint love
Acid veins
Neonrost
angel wings
supervillain
Kitty Sucker
heartbreaker
Lullaby
Blossoms
End of suffering
crowbar
Devil in me
I hate you
While Frank and The Rattlesnakes are busy playing some of the greatest headline shows of their careers, let’s relive the time they played in front of 50 of their biggest fans at The K! Pit. Absolute scenes.