Here is the presidential succession in the unlikely event that Trump is removed from office through an impeachment process

While the Republican Senate will almost certainly vote for President Donald Trump to remain in office, this has not stopped his critics from speaking about the potential of a “President Pence” or a “President Pelosi”.

In the course of the impeachment proceedings against Trump, the following is a look at how the presidential succession line is currently defined in US law.

If Trump is ousted or resigned, Vice President Mike Pence would take the reins and would likely quickly choose a Republican as his Vice President, just like Gerald Ford followed Richard Nixon and appointed Nelson Rockefeller as his second.

But if Pence, a former Indiana governor, is somehow unavailable, succession gets a bit weeded.

Next up is the House Speaker, Californian Democrat Nancy Pelosi, followed by Senator Chuck Grassley, the oldest Senator Republican from Iowa, who is known as the Chamber’s Pro-Tempore President.

Members of Trump’s cabinet are then tapped, starting with the Secretary of State (currently Mike Pompeo), followed by the Secretary of the Treasury (Steven Mnuchin), the Secretary of Defense (Mark Esper), the Attorney General (Bill Barr) and the Home Secretary (David Bernhardt).

The succession plan then runs through the rest of the cabinet, depending on how long ago your department was set up. The head of the Internal Security Department, founded in 2002, is the last. Chad Wolf heads this department as an actor because he has not been approved by the Senate. Another downside is that Trump’s transportation secretary Elaine Chao is not eligible to advance to the presidency since she is not a native of the United States and was born to Taiwanese parents of Chinese parents. (She is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.)

Trump, accused of abuse of power and hindering Congress, is only the third American president to be indicted by the House of Representatives with the participation of Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Nixon resigned before impeachment could take place.

The impeachment by the House does not mean the impeachment. Neither Johnson nor Clinton has been found guilty of impeachment in the Senate, and the same result is generally expected when Trump is impeached, whose Republican party occupies 53 of the Chamber’s 100 seats. That helps explain why the stock market

DJIA, -0.54%

SPX, -0.38%

has not reacted much to developments related to impeachment. A two-thirds majority of the senators is required to condemn Trump to remove him from office.

Democratic lawmakers’ urge to remove the president is due to Trump’s pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, and a theory that Ukraine interfered with in the 2016 presidential election ,

Trump frequently criticized the Democrats’ efforts and said in a December letter to Pelosi that “the accused were granted a more appropriate trial in the Salem witch trials.”

