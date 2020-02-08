It’s been a tough few days for US automakers on Wall Street.

Detroit icon General Motors Co.

only made a profit of 5 cents in the fourth quarter after a strike in late 2019. Ford Motor Co.

Even worse, a quarterly loss of $ 1.7 billion made the shares skid.

Traditional wisdom is that Big Auto is doomed to failure in the age of electric vehicles. Although the legendary Tesla Inc.

The stock impressed investors with its second consecutive quarterly profit at the end of January and returned to Earth after concerns about deliveries from China and the related downgrades by analysts.

The dynamics in the industry are certainly partly determined by a comprehensive narrative about technological disruptions. But reputable investors know that narratives are only part of the story and it’s worth looking under the surface. After all, there are many growth stocks that are experiencing dizzying falls as they fail to live up to expectations – and many boring and battered stocks that surprise the bears with a short-term outperformance.

After Tesla’s withdrawal from its all-time high this week, it’s worth considering whether this could mean future declines are planned and whether Detroit automakers are a better buying opportunity for this retreat despite their obvious challenges.

The case for Ford

Forget about the recent flash in Tesla’s cyber truck. Ford is the undisputed king of pickups. With its legendary F-Series pickup, Ford once again claims to have the crown as America’s best-selling vehicle. It was the 43rd year in a row that the F-Series truck was at the top and a total of almost 1 million pickups were sold in the 2019 calendar. This corresponds to an increase of 8.4% over the previous year.

This is not only good for the Ford brand, but also for the bottom line, as industry experts assume that every truck the automaker sells will generate profits of around $ 10,000. Some think the F-Series as a stand-alone model is more valuable than all of Ford’s other business. Admittedly, these gains have missed the mark in the last quarter, but CEO Jim Hackett has the shortcomings as “operational execution” and not classified as an error in the portfolio. He advocated better execution and product launches to avoid such defects in the future.

There’s also reason to take Hackett’s word after Ford’s luxury nameplate Lincoln gained some ground in 2019 with 8.3% year-over-year sales growth, thanks to almost 17.8% growth in the fourth quarter has been limited, suggesting that momentum will be strong in 2020. The revised Lincoln Navigator SUV has been a resounding success, and the new Nautilus crossover appears to be taking the mid-size spot in the product portfolio. This is proof of how Ford can successfully connect with its customers by removing the kinks.

The automaker’s lender, Ford Credit, also generates about half of its corporate earnings, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

The company is trading with an almost sixfold profit, which is well below the average of almost 19 for the typical S&P 500 share, and moderately below comparable values ​​as Toyota

and Honda

The forward price-earnings ratios are around 9. If you put in a generous 6.8% return, you have pretty good hedge against short-term declines.

Speaking of declines, keep in mind that stocks similarly bottomed around $ 8 at the end of 2018 and quickly climbed to the top $ 10 just four months later. A similar swing trade could be considered in 2020.

The case for GM

Many people still spit the nickname Government Motors when they talk about GM. But although I’m not naive enough to consider that the bailout was not a big deal in times of crisis – or to believe that GM’s PR department theoretically paid the taxpayers back in full – I am ready to Careless viewing of shares Decide whether it is a buy or a sale today.

Appendix A shows recent gains that exceeded expectations and, as a result, shows a recovery in GM stocks. Sure, the bar was a bit low, but given the stumbling blocks from other automakers and the very real weight of work stoppages last year, it was a major blow.

Appendix B is an average buy rating among 17 Wall Street analysts with an average target of $ 46.50 or an increase of approximately 40%.

Appendix C is a low rating that is even cheaper than Ford; GM trades less than six times the forward profit and only about a third of next year’s sales.

Overall, you have a stock that has exceeded expectations and has a high consensus price target with a low valuation. Sounds like a bullfight to me.

And for those who are still involved in the war with Tesla, it’s important to remember that GM has played an important role in getting us into an electric with its mass-market plug-in hybrid, the Chevy Volt To lead the future. Even though the autonomous Cruise vehicle unit may not be as well known as Tesla’s autopilot, it stirs up the opportunities of the future with an impressive 1,800 employees. In January, the group presented a prototype with no steering wheel for ridesharing.

Sure, the general slowdown in global auto sales and uncertainty about a high-tech future could weigh on GM’s long-term prospects. But just like Ford, GM has seen this film before and came back well in the short term. As early as May 2019, the automaker saw an excessively negative mood swing to around $ 33, and in July it was back above $ 40 to quickly gain 20%.

The case for Chrysler

Although Fiat Chrysler automobiles

has a foot in Milan and is still a manufacturer with deep roots in Detroit. And like its Big Auto partners, the FCAU has a fairly convincing price-performance ratio for those brave enough to buy this dip.

Not least thanks to the corona virus in China, there is a risk of business interruption in the current quarter. However, management has made optimistic forecasts. This is encouraging after last quarter’s results were better than expected.

Broadly, FCAU will also benefit from a proposed $ 50 billion merger with French Peugeot, which will make the combined company the fourth largest automaker in the world that could sell approximately nine million vehicles annually. There will undoubtedly be efficiency gains in this transaction, and a number of positive headlines about cost reductions can look forward to investors.

The uncertainty of a large merger in connection with the general uncertainty regarding the developing automotive market should not be neglected in the long term, and time will tell whether this is ultimately the right step. However, the short-term outlook is positive as the FCUA is feeling the recent 7% increase in quarterly earnings and hopes for the Peugeot merger. Because while the North American market and China had problems, the European market recovered slightly. With a strong position in Europe, this old automaker could be the best in the Big 3 to benefit from short-term trends and outperform shareholders.

Jeff Reeves is a MarketWatch columnist. He has no shares in the shares mentioned here.