Here is that viral 5-year-old Slipknot drummer who acts before I forget that I am dressed as Joey Jordison - Kerrang!

Yesterday the metal world was delighted to see five-year-old Caleb H. enthusiastically drumming at a Slipknot show. But Caleb is not only the subject of a great video on social media, he is also an avid drummer and fan of Slipknot. Now images have surfaced of Caleb performing a Slipknot’s Before I Forget drum cover – while dressed as former drummer Joey Jordison.

Apparently, Caleb dressed as Joey for Halloween last year and made this video to show his love for the famous drummer. What is especially amazing to see is how ready and ready he is – you can see him prepared as if he is about to perform with the Iowan nine piece himself – before launching an enthusiastic rendition of the track. It is as heart warming as wonderful.

Watch Caleb go faster than we do in the video below:

Exactly.

To keep up with Caleb’s drumming, you can follow his YouTube page.

Meanwhile, Slipknot is currently touring the UK as part of their European We Are Not Your Kind tour. Buy your tickets here.

