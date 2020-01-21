Here is some good news for parents struggling to save enough for retirement

advertisement

Every parent knows that children cost a lot of money, from food, clothing, and housing to childcare, education, and health care. You’re right: Studies show that a family with two parents and two children spends between 31% and 47% of the total household expenses on their children. And at the same time that parents raise their children, they should save for their own retirement.

Some good news for parents: While parenting costs and retirement savings are rarely mentioned together, children can mean that you actually have to save less for retirement than your childless friends.

People who save for retirement typically strive to maintain their standard of living before retiring as soon as they stop working. It’s pretty easy for a childless household. Financial planners often say that retirement income of 70% of early retirement income is enough because many expenses – such as work-related costs, taxes, and the need to save for retirement – are lower or even disappear after retirement.

But what about parents with children? Parents could potentially get away with saving less than non-parents just because they have a lower standard of living considering how much of their salary was spent on their children rather than on themselves. As an economist joked, parents get used to eating peanut butter, while non-parents with the same income enjoy caviar and good wine.

A word of caution: if parents increase their expenses for themselves as soon as their children leave the nest, they need as much retirement assets as non-parents.

My own research suggests that household spending with children will decrease significantly if children become economically independent. The expenditure of childless households, on the other hand, continues to rise until they retire.

In a new working paper from the American Enterprise Institute, I use data from the income dynamics panel study to show how spending by parents and non-parents changes over the time children enter the household, grow into adulthood, and then become financially independent. As this graphic shows, household expenditures are different.

At almost any age, non-parents spend less than parents. However, this is not surprising since most parent households have two adults, while most non-parent households have only one. What is surprising is that the patterns of spending vary so much over time.

In the case of non-parents, household expenditures rise steadily from the age of 20 until they reach retirement age. After that, expenses decrease. But spending increases faster for parents in the years when children are likely to appear, but decreases in years when children are likely to leave the house. Between the ages of 65 and 69, the total household expenditure of parents is 16% lower than between the ages of 50 and 54. For non-parents, total spending between these two periods increases by 13%. The decrease in parents’ spending nearing retirement is largely due to the cost of education, housing and transportation, all of which are associated with raising children.

What does this mean for old-age provision? The short story says that retired parents’ expenses are lower in relation to their early retirement income than for non-parents. For example, parents ‘expenses between the ages of 65 and 69 make up 80% of their income between the ages of 45 and 49, while non-parents’ expenses make up 94% of their income between the ages of 45 and 49. In order to achieve this higher level of old-age pension, non-parents need to save more of their early retirement income.

These results could also mean that some studies overstate the pension savings gap by ignoring the cost of raising children. A 2014 study by Alicia Munnell and her co-authors concluded that if we adjusted the pension saving targets, we could dramatically reduce the percentage of parents spent on their children, from around 35% to around 23%.

In a 2009 study, I found that aligning retirement income targets with early retirement expenses for children would increase the typical household replacement income rate by approximately 17 percentage points from approximately 75% of early retirement to approximately 92%. However, most studies that predict a pension crisis with under-saving do not take into account how children affect the need to save for retirement. As a result, we may overestimate the challenges Americans face in saving for retirement.

If different studies lead to conflicting results, further investigation is required. However, if you are a parent who wants to retire, it makes sense to check how much you are currently spending on yourself and your partner. This is a decent basis for assessing what kind of income you need in retirement.

If you are aware that it is your own pre-retirement standard of living that you need to maintain when you retire and not that of your children, it may be easier to save for retirement.

Andrew G. Biggs is a resident scientist at the American Enterprise Institute and former vice commissioner of the Social Security Administration during the George W. Bush Administration. Follow him on Twitter @biggsag.

