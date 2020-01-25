advertisement

Welcome to our new column with blogger and beauty influencer Muniq Bakare Saba – and we are pleased to announce her as our newest BNS contributor! Every month she shares all her tips and tricks – from her beauty favorites to the new products and procedures that she currently loves. For her first column we asked her to give an overview of her basic routine. To enjoy!

Beginner’s guide: Skin care routine

Heard of the Korean skincare routine in 10 steps? This is not it, do not be afraid! Your skin care routine does not have to be long to be effective, think of quality rather than quantity, the use of the right products and multitasking products can be useful if time is essential.

A simple, efficient skincare routine for beginners usually consists of 6 steps:

1. Cleaning

2. Show

3. Scrubbing

4. Serum

5. Wet

6. Sunscreen (every day)

Cleaning

Starting with a clean base is a must. Removing makeup, dirt or oil is the first step of any

good routine.

Show

This step ensures that all residual dirt or makeup is gone forever and brings the skin in balance

exfoliate

This can be the difference between dull skin and glowing skin. Exfoliating removes death

skin cells from the surface to reveal new skin. Can be done two or three times

times a week

Serum

This is your treatment step – hyper pigmentation, acne or anti-aging? You want to use a specific concentration of active ingredients to treat your skin problem.

moisturizer

Necessary when protecting and adding moisture back into the skin, do not skip!

Sunshade

DO NOT leave the house without SPF 30 and higher and top up every time

These 6 steps can be further reduced by using a moisturizing cream with spf, a toner with AHAs / BHAs to exfoliate or active ingredients to treat specific skin problems. It can also become longer as you become more familiar with your skin and what you need.

For example, you can survive without using an eye cream in your routine, especially in your teens and 20s, but if you are in your 30s, 40s, 50s and later, you would want you to start using one earlier, if only make it a habit to apply it.

Your skin care routine can all be so simple with the right products and consistency!

See you next week!

