Concern about the spread of COVID-19 is a potential threat to the US economy, but battered manufacturers and lukewarm investments are already causing grumpy growth.

Wall Street has been hoping for new signs of a recovery in business spending, but the first reports for February should not be grounds for optimism.

The recently signed ceasefire with China and a new free trade agreement with Mexico and Canada have cleared much of the uncertainty that companies dealt with last year. The hope was that exports would recover and investment would accelerate.

However, the spread of a new type of corona virus in China should prevent the global economy from recovering, at least in the first half of the year. Global supply chains have been disrupted, and this could limit imports and exports, especially if the virus outbreak gets worse.

The damage is likely to be seen very soon in surveys of manufacturers in the New York and Philadelphia regions conducted by the Federal Reserve every month.

See: MarketWatch economic calendar

“The inability to source parts from China has shutdown plants in Europe and North America,” Northern Trust economists told customers. “The global manufacturing sector, which has suffered trade slumps, is expected to retreat for much of 2020.”

Read: Industrial production fell in January by the fourth drop in the past five months

Goldman Sachs said on Friday that the crisis could be even more costly than previously forecast, and would save as much as 0.6% of US economic growth in the first quarter. That’s a pretty big part for an economy that grows by about 2% annually.

The fear is evident on Wall Street.

Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.09%,

S&P 500

SPX, + 0.18%

and the Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, + 0.20%

jumped to a level or near records last week, although Friday’s movements were more subdued as investors assessed developments in China for signs of increasing spread of the infectious disease that started in Wuhan, China last year.

The 2020 presidential elections meanwhile open the door for a radical left-wing democratic candidate like Bernie Sanders to win the nomination. Sanders has pledged to increase corporate and wealthy taxes, increase regulations, and renew the U.S. health care system if elected.

The uncertain outcome of 2020 could be enough to keep companies on the sidelines, economists say, until they see who emerges as the democratic flag bearer against President Trump. Other Democrats like Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg are considered more business-friendly.

Part of the economy that is better isolated from the overseas health crisis and domestic political uncertainties is the US real estate market. Falling mortgage rates have revived growth in the past six months and should continue to give builders a boost.

Look for a retreat in new construction in January after housing starts in December have peaked since 2006. The funky weather is probably exaggerating the start fluctuations.

However, the newfound willingness of Americans to buy more houses is not just the result of lower mortgage rates. Consumers have been very confident in the economy for decades due to extremely low unemployment, rising wages and the strongest labor market.

Read: Consumers see the economy well: sentiment is coming close to the 15-year high

While companies play the role of the turtle, households have been the rabbits. Consumer spending maintains record economic development that is almost 11 years old and shows no signs of mortality.

“The bottom line is that unilateral US economic growth, fueled by consumer spending, government spending, and housing, remains, but the economy’s production and investment side remains weak,” said Bank of the West chief economist Scott Anderson.