What better day is there to make a fashion statement than on Hollywood’s biggest night when you know that millions of people around the world are watching.

And make a statement these people did!

From the director Spike Lee who honored the late legend Kobe Bryant with his purple suit to the actress Natalie Portman Who had the female directors’ last names embroidered on their cloak this year, and even deleted Billie Eilish who was in Chanel from head to toe – here were the most interesting looks in the Oscars red carpet.