Here are the best moments from the 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon

It was a perfect day for the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon when the runners took to the streets of Houston.

Watch the video above to see our favorite moments of the day!

WATCH: Kelkile Gezahegn speaks with an unofficial time of just over 2:08 after winning the Chevron Houston Marathon

Kelkile Gezahegn from Ethopia speaks after winning the Chevron Houston Marathon

WATCH: Askale Merachi wins the Chevron Houston Marathon

Askale Merachi won the Chevron Houston Marathon. One of the fastest times in the city’s history

WATCH: Jemal Yimer Mekonnen speaks in just over 59 minutes after winning the Aramco Half Marathon

Jemal Yimer Mekonnen said the conditions were good, but in Ethiopia he ran the half marathon in 58 minutes.

WATCH: Hitomi Niiya speaks after becoming the winner of the Aramco half marathon

Hitomi Niiya speaks after becoming the winner of the Aramco half marathon

