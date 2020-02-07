Advertisement

Macy’s Inc. is in a restructuring phase where thousands of jobs will be cut and 125 stores closed over the next three years. Around 30 of the branches are already scheduled for closure.

This three-year “Polaris strategy” aims to streamline the fleet of department store retailers in favor of those who have been “growth treated”, a revision that includes store redesigns and technological improvements.

“It is sad for the communities that now have a lot of empty real estate in their malls, the landlords who are sticking to those malls, and the employees who are losing their jobs,” said Sucharita Kodali, Forrester Principal Analyst.

Still, she thinks downsizing is the right thing for Macy: “Half of the sales come from 150” magnet “stores, so it does what it has to do.”

At the end of the third quarter of 2019, which ended in October, Macy had 871 stores, including 636 Macy stores, 171 Bluemercury stores, 37 Bloomingdale stores, 19 Bloomingdale stores, The Outlet and 7 backstage stores.

Bank of America analysts say that the Polaris program, which sounds like a dramatic shift, could turn out to be conservative if it goes according to plan.

“However, we are concerned about the risk of execution, especially given the number of customer-facing initiatives that are implemented in a short period of time,” said the analysts.

Bank of America rates the Macy’s share as below-average with a price target of USD 12.

Here is a list of stores to close this year:

State City Venue California Antioch Somersville Towne Center California San Diego Horton Plaza Park Connecticut Meriden Westfield Meriden Florida Miami The Falls Mall (Bloomingdale) Florida Pompano Beach Pompano Citi Center Florida Sanford Seminole Towne Center Florida Vero Beach Indian River Mall Georgia Decatur The gallery at South DeKalb Georgia Macon Macon Mall Hawaii Waikoloa Village Shops for Kings Idaho Lewiston Mall Lewiston Center Illinois Mall Carbondale University Illinois West Dundee Mall Spring Hill Indiana Muncie Muncie Mall Kansas Prairie Village N / A Kentucky Owensboro Mall Towne Square Maryland Salisbury Mall in Salisbury Massachusetts Leominster The Mall in Whitney Field Montana Helena Helena Northside-Center New York Commack N / A New York Hicksville Broadway Commons North Carolina Winston-Salem Hanes Mall Ohio Cincinnati Northgate Mall Ohio St. Clairsville Ohio Valley Mall Ohio Stow Stow-Kent Plaza Pennsylvan et al. Harrisburg Harrisburg East Mall Pennsylvania State College Nittany Mall Tennessee Goodlettsville RiverGate Mall Washington Burlington Cascade Mall Washington Seattle (Downtown) Washington Walla Walla (Downtown) Macys Inc., The Wall Street Journal

Macy’s shares fell 34% in Friday morning trading over the past 12 months, while the exchange-traded fund SPDR S & P Retail

XRT, -0.56%

gained 0.9% and the S&P 500 index

SPX, -0.37%

has risen by 23.6%.

– Tomi Kilgore contributed to this report.

