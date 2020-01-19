advertisement

Harry Rosehill

Here are the 10 least used stations in London last year

Drayton Green. Photo: Simon

Approximately every 12 months, the Rail and Road Office publishes data to estimate station utilization across the country.

For train fans, the day this data is released is a second Christmas – which is better than Christmas Day, as there are no trains on December 25th. The official fact sheet, which is published along with the data, focuses on the most frequently used stations in the country and especially in London (for which there are numerous overlaps). However, we will focus on the much more exciting, least-used channels.

Without a doubt, London’s least used train stations are here. The numbers in brackets indicate the number of entries and exits for 2018-2019.

South Greenford (28,084) Drayton Green (29,228) Angel Road (35,570) Sudbury & Harrow Road (42.286) Morden South (67,528) Sudbury Hill Harrow (79,582) Bar Park Castle (79,866) South Merton (114, 538) Birkbeck (137,144) Crews Hill (139,344)

There we have it, South Greenford is London’s least used train station. This is not surprising when you consider that South Greenford lost all direct trains to Paddington a few years ago, although this means an increase of 6% over the previous year. Two other stations on the small line also form the list, Drayton Green and Castle Bar Park.

Meridian Water as seen from Angel Road just before it opened. Photo: Matt Buck

One of these stations no longer exists. Angel Road has been the least used station in London in recent years, but it will never assume this position again since it closed on May 31, 2019. However, your successor could possibly open just 580 meters south a few days after Angel Road closed.

And OK, since you asked so nicely, we will tell you the most used stations in London. Trust us, it’s a lot less exciting.

London Waterloo (94.192.690) London Victoria (74.715.808) London Liverpool Street (69.482.532) London Bridge (61,308,364) London Euston (46.146.456) Stratford (41.206.226) London Paddington (38.181.588) London St Pancras International (35.984.204) London Kings Cross (34.645.924) Highbury & Islington (30,439,574)

This list is of very little interest – it has exactly the same ranking as last year. London Bridge saw an enormous increase in entrances and exits (around 13 million) as services were once again offered in the South East after the work was completed. But that’s about it.

If you want to find out about the data and find out where your station is, you can find everything here.

