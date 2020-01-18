advertisement
Let’s start with weddings this week.
You will certainly be Lovestruck with the # Beautyand9ice Traditional Engagement
Feel all the love at White Wedding from 9ice & Olasunkanmi in Lagos
Then pre-wedding shoots and love stories.
Onyi sent the first DM to George and now they are ready for their happily ever after
Jummai & Jide’s pre-wedding shoot makes us completely reared
We love the pre-wedding shoot of Chioma & Chi-Nedum today
Now we look nice
Here’s how to rock a two-tone green Asooke Trad look
Olasunkanmi nailed all 3 of her wedding looks from back to back!
We are all here for this Pink & Gold Mix for the Traditional Engagement Glam
Next, super dreamy honeymoon places
This beautiful #BNHoneymoonSpot in Seychelles is calling you
A Big Yes to this Dreamy #BNHoneymoonSpot in Dominican Republic
These beautiful pictures of Mike and Perri in Mauritius are honeymoon goals
This Dubai #BNHoneymoonSpot certainly sounds like a perfect place for a getaway
Then our position is forever love!
Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Sweet First Anniversary Messages has us 😊
Some tips to help you give your marriage …
Now that you are married! Celebrations NG has 6 thought-out gift ideas for your partner
Hey groom, what gifts do you give your groomsmen? Celebrations NG has 4 gift ideas for you
Now some wedding inspiration …
Prepare to pin these 2020 wedding dresses from Opheila Crossland
This is how white, blush and black can bring that warmth to your wedding
Finally, see all trending wedding moments
You have to see how Banji asked his beloved the big question
This #BellaNaijaBridesmaids First Look Reaction at the Bride was Pretty Sweet
Fairouse’s cordial wedding vow to Abass has given us Teary-Eyed
