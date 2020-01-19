advertisement

by Nikki Hood

– Employed author

– 2020-01-10 07: 01: 02.33

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is more than a CEO

Fans of opposing teams like to think that Clemson is the head coach

Dabo Swinney is simply the CEO of the 29-0 Tigers, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Just because Swinney has some of the best coordinators in the country with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott does not mean that he is not involved in almost all aspects of training and game preparation.

In fact, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Swinney would likely resent being named CEO.

“Dabo would prevail as CEO,” Herbstreit said during a media call earlier this week.

Herbstreit and his co-commentator Chris Fowler were asked about a change in philosophy that resulted from hiring a hands-on guy like Nick Saban from Alabama to CEO guys like Swinney and Ed Orgeron from LSU.

Herbstreit said the idea that Swinney was a CEO of his program was wrong.

“You know, I think it just depends on how the guys show up, and I don’t think there is a certain way in which the guys train, whether it’s a CEO or a practitioner,” Herbstreit said. “I think it is what you learned as a trainer, as an assistant and finally as a coordinator and what you feel most comfortable about. In my opinion, if you went to a Clemson practice, you wouldn’t consider Dabo to be a CEO coach at all. I think he’s in the middle of everything they do. “

If you ever take part in a Clemson training, you will find that Swinney works actively with the specialist teams, but also channels his internal wide-receiver coach while he works one-to-one with the wide-outs. According to Herbstreit, this applies to many coaches.

“In fact, I don’t think most head coaches can get this assistant, this coordinator, out of them today,” said Herbstreit. “Now most of them find a balance between – I don’t have time to be what I used to be, what got me this job, but at the same time I don’t think we are heading – I personally don’t think that we’re going in one direction because there are a few examples of how to be labeled as CEO and not how to do it yourself. “

Fowler repeated Herbstreit, saying that Swinney is much more involved in planning and playing the game than many think.

“I would support that. I’m glad Kirk mentioned it, ”said Fowler. “Dabo is not a CEO. He treats every facet of the job in a very practical way, but he’s involved – he would definitely give the label a whistle. He is very aggressively involved in the headsets and also in special teams and other things. “

Orgeron has an offensive background, but he and Swinney are not that different when it comes to how they handle their programs.

“And you might be surprised; Coach O is right there and works with the offensive people, ”said Fowler about the head coach of the LSU. “Obviously he’s not the most offensive player and he has extremely skilled coordinators, but you can’t get all the assistant coaches out of these guys. Coach O is basically an old line coach and is still involved in this aspect. ”

