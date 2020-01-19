Herbstreit and Fowler from ESPN say Swinney is a master of motivation

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

2020-01-08

Kirk Herbstreit says Dabo Swinney will press the right buttons on Monday night (Photo: Matthew Oharnen / USATODAY)

Clemson head coach

Dabo Swinney is a master at turning an accomplished team into a hungry team, and as his tigers prepare to compete against the LSU in the national championship, he has plenty of motivation tools.

Swinny’s Tigers have won two of their last three titles, 29 consecutive games, five consecutive ACC championships, and have appeared in five consecutive college football playoffs. However, they are still outsiders against the LSU, which gives Swinney the perfect opportunity to make an angle.

“Yes, I think every coach in the country is looking for a corner,” ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit told TigerNet on Tuesday. “We’ve been doing this for a long time, and Chris and I laughed at Urban Meyer in ’06. He just made things up and threw them into the meeting rooms of your hotel. Someone would say something and they would just say, oh, just put it on Herbstreit or ESPN or whoever, and they would just say it would be a wrong quote just to make their team angry. So there have been all sorts of tactics over the years.

“But I think in Dabo’s case it has become a nuisance to some people, but I think if you put yourself in his position he will be the defending champion. They are in close contact – they have not lost, but have made a close call against North Carolina. Then they all hit with an average of 42 points and everyone tried to punch holes in their team. I think his whole thing looked like this, it’s not just this year, we’ve been 18-2 against ranked teams in the past five years; we are fine. ‘

Herbstreit said he understood Swinney’s frustration with national perception.

“I think if you look at it from his perspective, you can see why he changed a bit and at the end of the day, as long as you add a couple of 18 to 22 year old children, the feeling that nobody likes you that everyone disregarded you, that’s what you want, ”said Herbstreit. “I watched the Minnesota Vikings clear the way of the Saints the other day, and as soon as the game is over, Kyle Rudolph grabs the passport and asks, What do you say now? What do you have to say about Kirk Cousins ​​now?

“So this tactic is used in team sports, not just at college and not just at Dabo. Every time you try to create a chip on a team’s shoulder together, they will feel cornered and swing to prove that everyone was wrong. You’ve been doing this for years and years, and Dabo, he appreciates, has found a way to push those buttons this year. “

Chris Fowler, who will call the Herbstreit game, said Swinney is as good as anyone else who pushes buttons.

“Yes, how do you make the most experienced team the hungriest team? It is difficult. It is difficult in any sport. It is what Saban is persecuting. How do you encounter human nature? And one way is to create a chip. 29 in a row, but you’re the outsider. So it’s going to be easy for them this week, ”said Fowler. “The lack of Clemson awards for individual players is also a great motivation. I mean, a team that is really good only really won Isaiah Simmons a big prize and very few nominees, while the LSU, an incredibly decorated team, were all clean. It’s not just that they don’t respect you, it’s also that they don’t respect you individually, and that’s also a strong motivating force, and I think he’s going to use that.

“Does it decide games? I dont know. Dabo is as good as any other in any sport when it comes to pushing the right buttons and getting his team to prepare and play well. I wouldn’t knock what he’s doing. Sometimes I enjoy myself because I don’t think anyone really disregards Clemson’s program. Far from it. But you use what you have and he was very good at it. ‘

