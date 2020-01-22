Henry Winkler responds to Tom Hanks' feud rumors

advertisement

Henry Winkler says rumors of a feud between him and Tom Hanks are simply not true and never have been. Bad whispers between the two actors have been heard for decades, but Winkler finds his pure invention. He told TMZ reporters just that as they approached him on the street this week.

“I have no feud with Tom Hanks,” said Winkler, confused when reporters came up to him. “It doesn’t matter, because what everyone says and what is true are two different things. I just saw him at the SAG Awards. It was beautiful.”

Winkler said that when he and Hanks see each other, they don’t even bother to discuss rumors that they don’t get along. “Why would you believe it?”

advertisement

The rumor we were talking about was that Winkler and Hanks collided on the set of Turner and Hooch in 1989. Winkler was originally supposed to direct the comedy, but left before it was finished. At some point over the years, it became an accepted story that it was because of his beef with hanks.

Many fans thought Winkler was adding fuel to the fire even in October when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. There a caller asked Winkler about Turner and Hooch and about his alleged problems with Hanks.

“I made the film for 13 days and then I was called to Jeff Katzenberg’s office. He said did you have everything with you? Go home,” Winkler recalled.

The crowd and Cohen gasped at the news, assuming that someone with more pull on the set had asked to remove Winkler. With an ironic smile, he added: “I got on very well with this dog. I love this dog.”

When asked about it on Tuesday, Winkler waved it off.

“You know what, it was just fun. I have no feud,” he said.

The relationship between Winkler and Hanks goes back even further than that between Turner and Hooch and extends to Winkler’s heyday as Fonzie on happy days. At that time, Hanks made a cameo on the show in a particularly absurd scene in which he dressed as a karate student and called Fonzie out. After a long struggle, Hanks landed on Fonzie just to get the Fonz back in his place.

Winkler told TMZ that he would like to be in front of the camera with Tom Hanks again, adding that he might have even taken a selfie with Hanks at a Bruno Mars concert lately. For a TV or movie night, fans just have to keep their fingers crossed.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement