Henry Winkler cleans up feuds with Tom Hanks

All is well! While there was a rumored feud between Henry Winkler and Tom Hanks For some time now, the Happy Days Alum has wanted everyone to know that everything went smoothly between the two.

The 74-year-old actor was asked by the TMZ to clear the air for the obvious fight with the duo. “I have no feud with Tom Hanks,” said Henry. It all started when the Barry star himself touched on the subject during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, revealing that he was fired as director at Turner & Hooch in 1989 with Oscar winner 63.

“Yes, but I know. But it doesn’t matter, because what everyone says and what is true are two different things, ”said Henry, also revealing that the two stars crossed recently. “I just saw him at our SAG Awards,” he enthused. “It was beautiful.” In fact, in the future he would even only work with Tom.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

“Would I? Sure, I would,” said the Emmy winner. And if you still don’t believe that there is no feud between the two Hollywood heavyweights, Henry waged another war that he once had and that was It worked out pretty well in the end.

“There used to be a huge feud John Travolta and me. And there was no feud. It is created and wonderful. I traded with Tom, I traded with his wife [Kelly Preston]. It’s a nice thing, “said Henry to the outlet.

During his Bravo program appearance in October 2019, Henry threw people on a loop when he mentioned the alleged feud. “I shot the film for 13 days and then I was called into the office of [producer] Jeff Katzenberg and he said,” Do you have everything with you? Go home, “he recalled at the time, adding that he had a good time with the film’s dog star.

Dave Allocca / StarPix / Shutterstock

“I got on very well with this dog,” he joked. “Love this dog.”

We are just happy to hear that everything is fine between Tom and Henry – this is a couple that we hope we can see together!

