Henry Winkler calls his feud with Tom Hanks Fake News

Henry Winkler says there is no feud with Tom Hanks. The Barry actor was questioned about this alleged feud, which goes back over 30 years when Winkler was released Turner and Hooch, Winkler was originally on board to stage the 1989 comedy, but was suddenly fired behind the camera in less than two weeks. Hanks has reportedly informed producers that if Winkler were not released, he would leave the project. However, at least according to Winkler, there never seems to have been a feud.

A reporter met Henry Winkler on the street and asked him directly about the feud with Tom Hanks. “I have no feud with Tom Hanks,” he said. “What everyone says and what is true are two different things … I just saw him at our SAG Awards, it was beautiful.” The actor was then asked if he had spoken about the feud at the award ceremony, but again denied that there was a problem. Winkler went on to say that he has worked with Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson since then and that there is no bad blood. He even mentioned that the two of them took a photo together at a concert by Bruno Mars.

In addition, Henry Winkler says that he would like to work with Tom Hanks again. Feudal rumors began to stir again earlier this year when a revision occurred during the Golden Globes. Hanks received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and they showed some of his most famous works, including Turner and Hooch, When the footage of the Disney dog ​​film was shown, the camera panned to Winkler, who had a disapproving expression on his face. Could it have been a bad cut or a coincidence?

Henry Winkler was asked about that in October 2019 Turner and Hooch Fiasco and his relationship with Tom Hanks. At first, the actor pretended not to hear the question, and then started the story of how to get fired after 13 days of film work. However, he never mentions Hanks once. “I got on very well, very well with this dog,” he said. “Love this dog.” This again sparked rumors of the three-decade feud, though there has been no confirmation from two of the nicest men in Hollywood yet.

Will we see the picture of Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler at the Bruno Mars concert? Will the two actors ever work together again? There’s no way of knowing at the moment, but it would be great if Winkler and Hanks did something together, even if it’s a parody of a Funny or Die sketch or even a Super Bowl commercial. Hanks has not yet responded to the feud, although Winkler has pointed it out more than once in the past 30 years. You can read the interview with Winkler on the TMZ YouTube channel below.

