Henry Shefflin steps down as Ballyhale Shamrocks manager

Henry Shefflin resigned tonight as manager of Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Only a few days after leading the club to an eighth All-Ireland title, he informed a players’ meeting about his plans, stating family and work obligations.

Even in the context of the glittering history of the Shamrocks, the term of office of Shefflin has achieved unprecedented success.

He accepted a two-year period at the end of 2017 and this period had expired. The departure of Tommy Shefflin, his older brother and the physical trainer of the panel, had already been marked.

He plays the same role in Kilkenny’s senior camo panel under the management of Brian Dowling. The other two selectors, Richie O’Neil and Patrick Phelan, stepped down simultaneously.

Henry Shefflin earned 10 Celtic Crosses, 11 All-Stars and three Hurler of the Year prizes during a 16-year career with Kilkenny. He started in management as the most decorated player of Hurling.

His resignation comes with Ballyhale Shamrocks in a great position. Meticulous leadership resulted in a winning series of 17 champion races in the trot.

This series includes the 2018 senior final victory against Bennettsbridge, which was reinforced by Ireland’s final victory over St. Thomas.

In the next campaign, both titles were retained, with James Stephen being defeated in the senior final and Borris-Ileigh being conquered in last weekend’s All-Ireland final.

“It is a great pity that Henry is going,” said Michael Hoyne, former chairman of Ballyhale Shamrocks. “But good luck for him. He did a fantastic job. “

Hoyne, still an influential figure in the club, saluted for Shefflin’s performance: “He was a great servant as a player and then he became a great servant as a manager.

“He took over the job when we were there for a few years or beyond, but couldn’t quite get over the line. Henry just gave things the push he needed.

“I remember seeing him as a U14, running around in the field. Henry always stood out. Some people said he might be a little slow, but I never thought that. He even looked at what he was then. The enormous talent was always there.

He swung brilliantly with Kilkenny from the start. When the club got back on track in winning provincial titles in 2006, Henry also led there. There were not many games in which he did not have the greatest influence.

Such warmth and appreciation speaks for the entire parish.

“There will only be one Henry Shefflin,” Hoyne concluded. “We have the luxury of listening to this media debate as to whether he or TJ [Reid] is the better hurler. It’s hard to say. But no one, I think, will ever match Henry van All-Irelands and All-Stars. He is alone and will probably stay there. “

