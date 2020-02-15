It seems that the talent of punk legend Henry Rollins knows no bounds since he has now taken his acting career to new heights by taking on the role of the cult cartoon character Tri-Klops.

The character is a henchman of the villain Skeletor in the legendary cartoon He-Man: Master of the Universe and poses a constant threat to the hero He-Man.

The animated series is restarted by Netflix under the title Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Deadline reports that the show will feature Rollins as well as Mark Hamill (as Skeletor), Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jason Mewes, Alicia Silverstone and others

According to the deadline, the new show should “focus on the unresolved storylines of the legendary characters and continue where they left off decades ago”. It is news for fans of the past and present of the show, who either grew up with the original series or enjoy it.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith (Clerks, Mallrats) will act as a showrunner in an inspired selection. In addition to Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan and Rob David, he will also be an executive producer.

