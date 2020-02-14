Henry Rollins was announced as the voice of Tri-Klops in Netflix’s animated He-Man reboot, Deadline reports. Tri-Klops is a sidekick of the villain Skeletor. Both characters are enemies of the main protagonist He-Man.

The voices for the upcoming Masters Of The Universe: Revelation series also include Mark Hamill (as Skeletor), Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jason Mewes, Stephen Root, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long and Tony Todd.

According to the deadline, the new show will “focus on the unresolved storylines of the legendary characters and continue where they left off decades ago.”

Filmmaker Kevin Smith (Clerks, Mallrats) will act as the showrunner. In addition to Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan and Rob David, he will also be an executive producer. The series is produced by Mattel Television and Susan Corbin. Masters of the Universe: Revelation is based on the Masters of the Universe franchise that Mattel founded in 1982.

Read Pitchforks 5-10-15-20 interview “Henry Rollins on the music of his life”.