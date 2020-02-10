Metta World Peace must have been on something. Today (February 10th) the National Basketball Association announced a multi-year marketing partnership Hennessyand makes the Cognac brand the official spirit of the NBA.

It doesn’t stop at the NBA, as Hennessy will also be the official spirit of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the NBA G League, and USA basketball.

Hennessy’s well-documented motto is: “Never stop. Never be satisfied”, which is very important to the brand with its new partner.

“We are excited to partner with the NBA, a forward-looking league that embraces our ‘Never stop. Never settle down. “Mantra,” said Giles Woodyer, senior vice president of Hennessy USA, in a press release. “The NBA pulsates an energy that forces it to develop and expand the limits of its own potential. Our new journey in collaboration is based on this shared passion and will explore the areas of legacy, culture and innovation.”

Dan Rossomondo, senior vice president of media and business development for the NBA, added: “Our partnership with Hennessy offers an exciting opportunity to reach and connect with a broader segment of basketball fans. As the cult brand continues to expand its sports marketing business, we look forward to creating experiences and unique initiatives that celebrate the game of basketball. “

The NBA and Hennessey will begin their new partnership during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago (February 14-16). Hennessy is an associated partner of the NBA promotional game presented by Ruffles and a presentation partner of the pre-game red carpet.