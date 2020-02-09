<noscript><iframe src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=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%3D"></noscript>

Warning: This video contains graphics content

FRESNO COUNTY, California. – Surveillance cameras arrested a disgruntled employee who attacked and stabbed the owner of a Northern California cannabis store before the owner’s brother badly beat the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office in Fresno District.

MPs replied to a knife stab report at 6:00 p.m. at the Yosemite Hemp Company in Friant, spokesman Tony Botti said.

The 42-year-old owner was about to fire a store clerk who was identified as Jose Ramos (27) when Ramos got upset and stabbed the owner, the police said.

Jose Ramos, 27, was beaten up by the victim’s brother after stabbing the owner of a Fresno County hemp shop (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim’s brother showed up and beat up Ramos, Botti said. MPs have arrived and contacted everyone involved.

The shopkeeper was flown to a local hospital while the suspect was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Botti said that both the suspect and the victim were later listed in a stable condition.

Ramos was arrested for assault with a lethal weapon, the sheriff’s office said. The victim’s brother faces no criminal charges because he defended his brother from an attack.

MPs are investigating the incident further.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction