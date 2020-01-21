Help to rob Pakistanis in the UAE a priority, says envoy - News

advertisement

A total of Dh1 million blood money was transferred to Pakistani legal heirs who died in Dubai.



Providing assistance to poor Pakistani is a priority for the country’s consulate in Dubai, Pakistan’s consul general, Ahmed Amjad Ali, said. He said an overwhelming number of Pakistani in Dubai and North Emirates approach the consulate for help, half of whom do not meet the criteria of the diplomatic mission.

This happened on Monday when the consul general informed the media about the services provided by the consulate in Dubai. “We provide assistance to destitute Pakistanis and work with Pakistani associations for this. We need special approval for assistance in non-emergency situations,” he said. In such cases, there are issues that are struggling with bank loans, that need help with monthly school fees and illegal subsistence penalties.

“With regard to airline tickets, we offer them to rob Pakistanis. In 2019 we spent Dh524,000 on airline tickets, body repatriation and stretcher cases. A total of 650 human remains were sent back to Pakistan with the help of the consulate.”

The consulate could also help release 386 Pakistani who were imprisoned for “small amounts of fines.”

The consul general and staff regularly visit prisons to hear about things. They made 98 prison visits in 2019. “For Pakistanis involved in atrocious crimes such as murder, rape or drug trafficking – we cannot make mercy petitions. There are people who ask us to make such petitions, but we cannot do that “said Ali. “We provide financial support to prisoners who have completed their sentences but are stuck due to small payments.”

2 lawyers to offer free assistance

The consulate is working on hiring two lawyers who can offer free legal assistance to those who need it. “There are many Pakistani people who can benefit from this, so we are looking for partnerships with companies that can send lawyers for free,” Ali said.

A tourism section will also be added to the consulate to attract more visitors from the UAE to Pakistan. He said the consulate is expected to move to a temporary building later this year because the current one is being demolished and a new one will be built.

False visa warning

Pakistani citizens must be aware of fake companies issuing fake visas, Pakistan’s consul general, Ahmed Amjad Ali, said. “About 90 percent of visas issued to Pakistanis are fake,” he said. “There are many Pakistani who sell all their possessions in Pakistan to move here. Only after they have arrived here do they realize that they are victims of scammers. It is a very sad situation and we helped a lot. eight to ten people come to the consulate daily with such complaints. “

Assistance to Pakistani schools

The Pakistani consulate in Dubai is working to improve the conditions of schools under its supervision, said consul general Ahmed Amjad Ali.

Three schools under the provision of the consulate received Dh1 million in support in 2019, including financial assistance, smartboards, cameras for security reasons, a playground for the kindergarten and a school bus.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistan School in Dubai has now transferred its license under the Community Development Authority (CDA) of Dubai, which means that the school can legally raise money for its activities.

The consulate provided assistance to the school and was able to receive the license fine of Dh195,000. The school had been struggling with punishment for years and was unable to transfer its license under the CDA.

“The Bohra community helped them reach a multi-purpose playground with a soccer field, volleyball nets, cricket and basketball court,” said Ali.

“A total of 350 students were on the waiting list for admission to the Dubai school, but there was no room. So we asked the Memon community and two courses and more room will be provided this year.

“As for the school in Ras Al Khaimah, RAKEZ gives us free land so that they can expand. The Fujairah school is also building a new building.”

