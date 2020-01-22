HelloFresh customers charge costs for 'canceled' food deliveries

advertisement

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

Customers of a meal subscription service, HelloFresh, have left a sour taste in their mouths after being charged for deliveries that they believe have been canceled.

Some families say they had to throw away the meals that showed up unexpectedly, but the company behind the mix claims there was no problem with the ordering system.

Frank McColl, a resident of Lower Hutt, has a subscription to the weekly meal delivery service HelloFresh – but she skips most weeks unless she likes the menu or has a particularly busy week ahead.

“I went on at the end of November and made sure that everything was skipped while we were gone. And when we were gone, I got a text message saying my box was delivered that day. So I called them up and they said I hadn’t skipped that week, although I had experienced and made sure that I had done that. “

A company service representative told her that she should have taken a screenshot of her cancellation notice – but nowhere on the terms and conditions does HelloFresh give this advice.

“At first they said I would have received an email if I had skipped it, but eventually I spoke to someone who said I would not do it, but because I could not prove that I had skipped it, they could do not give a full refund. “

McColl wasn’t the only one experiencing problems that week, with scores from other customers posting on social media about unexpected deliveries.

Cambridge woman Susan Coram enjoyed a free trial version of HelloFresh at the end of last year, but said she had put on hold for the holidays.

She was shocked when she checked her bank account the week before Christmas and saw that the money had been debited.

“So their solution was for me to give it to a friend, and I was good, I won’t be here and I’m a single parent who can’t really afford it and I have to budget it if I’m going to buy things like that “So they left and had a chat and came back and told me that the best they could do was a 50 percent refund, but they still had to deliver it.”

The food arrived on the day she went on vacation, but most had to be thrown away.

Jessica Wilson, head of research New Zealand, said that if customers canceled their order with the required notification, they were entitled to a full refund.

“The company cannot attempt to impose unreasonable steps in the cancellation process, such as requiring a screenshot of the cancellation request.

“If it offers an online cancellation process or cancellation through an app, it really needs to make sure the system works to ensure that customers’ requests come through.”

Given the number of complaints, she expects the company to do research.

Where customers could not get satisfaction from HelloFresh, they could file a complaint with the Disputes Tribunal, she said.

The cost of a hellofresh meal package for a family of four for five meals is between $ 180 and $ 316, depending on the menu they choose.

In a written response to RNZ, HelloFresh said it was convinced that the system was flawless.

“We have investigated the issue and can confirm that there was no problem with our ordering system, but we know from experience that there are several customers every week who do not save changes when they manage their delivery preferences (including pauses).”

However, the company was aware of another problem regarding the weekly e-mail with the meal choice.

“In December one of these emails was not sent due to human error. As a result, a number of customers contacted us to say that they had come to trust that email as a reminder to interrupt their service and their meals. to select – and that the absence of this e-mail had not reminded them to manage their subscription. “

Once HelloFresh was aware of the problem, it was able to process cancellations and full refunds at the last minute, where possible.

When the weekly closing deadline expired, the company paid partial refunds to others as “a gesture of goodwill.”

Frank McColl said, however, that she had never received a reminder email, so that wasn’t the problem in her case.

