The sound you hear in the distance is the burgeoning thirst in which something has undoubtedly been shown RihannaIs in the inbox today. The Barbadian superstar and her billionaire friend Hassan Jameel have reportedly ended their three-year relationship for reasons we don’t know.

The Navy greeted Rih-Rih and greeted them as “goals” after meeting with Jameel, a Saudi Arabian citizen and owner of a family business in his home country. The couple were the targets of Paparazzi and Rihanna’s rabid fan base, but they largely kept their relationship away from the camera.

In an interview in June last year, however, Rihanna said that she was in love with Jameel and was targeting motherhood. The couple were even seen with the singer’s family at a summer dinner in California.

Us Weekly apparently received the news on Friday (January 17) that the romance between the two has ended for the time being. Rihanna still has to talk about the end of the union based on what we were looking for online, and we can pretty much assume that we won’t learn a lot of details if her relationship is indicative of it.

Rihanna has enough on the plate right now, including collecting bags in the fashion world, recording her Savage X Fenty empire, and remaining a force in the beauty industry through her hugely popular line of cosmetics. Maybe this separation means that we will finally get the ninth studio album? Let’s hope.

Photo: IF

