While they are working on the continuation of Hellblade: Senua’s victimNinja theory has announced a new project that aims to “recreate the horrors of the mind.” Project: Maraas it is currently said, “will be a real and well-founded representation of mental terror.”

Speaking to xbox.com, Ninja Theory’s commercial director, Dom Matthews, explains that the game will be based on “lived reviews and in-depth research” and that the game will be “an experimental title and a showcase of what could be new storytelling -Media. ”Ninja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades also interfered, saying that Project: Mara“ relies heavily on research, interviews, and first-hand reports to reflect the horrors of the mind as accurately and credibly as possible. ”About that Antoniades further explains that “it is the character that drives him” and that the game itself will have a character and a location.

The ninja theory is not entirely foreign when it comes to addressing psychological issues while the team explored the idea of ​​psychosis and the horrors associated with it in Hellblade. Speaking of which, the sequel to the game, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2will continue this topic, and according to Antoniades, Senua’s saga builds on it to show how insanity and suffering shape myths, gods and religion. Our goal is to have an experience that is comparable to the epic myths and legends of the past. “

No platforms for Project: Mara have been announced yet. With Hellblade 2 to be seen on the upcoming Xbox Series X and PC, it’s not too difficult to say that Project: Mara will also share these platforms.

