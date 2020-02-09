The “Transportation investigative update” of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant Friday, released on January 26 by the National Transportation Safety Board, found the aircraft was only about 100 feet from the cloud cover. The first report found that there was no sign of engine failure and pilot Ara Zabayan was disoriented before the crash. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Zobayan and six others were killed in the crash.

Zobayan informed the air traffic controller that he would bring the helicopter 4,000 feet above sea level and reached 2,300 feet. That was only thirty meters from the top of the cloud, as the NTSB found with its camera. Instead of climbing further, the helicopter descended at high speed and Zobayan turned left into the area. The helicopter landed on the slope at over 180 mph and flew 4,000 feet per minute.

“If you left the bottom of the clouds at 4,000 feet per minute at that speed, you are certain to have lost control of the aircraft,” flight safety advisor Kipp Lau told the Associated Press. He said the helicopter could have escaped the clouds in another 12 seconds if Zobayan ascended at 500 feet per minute.

“As soon as you break out of the clouds, it’s clear. Everything depends on the body,” said Lau. “Now you have a real horizon.”

Experienced Los Angeles pilot Mike Sagely told the AP that the report suggests that Zobayan tried to fly above the clouds by flying first up and then forward.

“When he went into the clouds, he had a full emergency,” said Sagley, adding that it is disastrous if a pilot tries to turn instead of sticking to the maneuver, “probably near 80 to 90 percent of the time . “

Zobayan was a pilot for Island Express Helicopters with over 8,200 flight hours. It has been certified for instrument flying, allowing pilots to fly at night and through clouds when they cannot see the ground. In his last broadcast, he told the air traffic controllers that he was going to climb above the clouds and sounded calm in his conversations with them.

The NTSB investigation is ongoing and a full report, including the cause of the crash, will be released next year.

Bryant, Gianna, and the other victims visited the Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball tournament. The other victims were John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and Payton Chester.

The Altobelli family memorial is scheduled for Monday at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim. A public memorial to Bryant is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center, despite concerns that the arena may be too small. It can only accommodate up to 20,000 people.

Bryant played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships. He retired in 2016 and is fourth in the all-time NBA standings.

Photo credit: Getty Images