Helado Negro remixed Devendra Banhart’s “Love Song”. The original appeared on Banhart’s album Ma in 2019. Listen to the remix of Helado Negro below. Scroll down for the Ma version.

“Music always gives me the feeling that you travel and hear, feel and see where the sounds come from and take you with them. Devendra’s “love song” does this. It follows you with love, ”said Helado Negro in a press release. “The whole album does that; You always feel good and are never a stranger in the places where he takes you. The remix I made is a witness to the sounds that float through this ghostly feeling of love. “

Devendra Banhart added: “Helado Negro turned frostbite into a rainbow, orc into an orchid, pancake into a palace. In his revised vision of “Love Song” he released the whole song, gave him room to roam, far beyond where it once was, so beautiful and relaxing … Thank you, dear Hermano! ‘

Read Pitchfork’s interview “Helado Negro breaks up every song on his new album, so you smile.”

Watch Devendra Banhart in Pitchfork’s “The Song I Wish I Wrote”:

