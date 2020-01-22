Height officer attacked with bottle of wine KWKT

advertisement

Sidney Lock

A 22-year-old Harker Heights woman is facing multiple charges after an officer who responded to a call was hit with a bottle of wine.

Sidney Dya Lock was booked in Bell County prison on charges of abuse by a civil servant, abuse of a family member, and involvement in an emergency call by the time the investigation was completed.

Her bond was set at a total of $ 110,000.

Officers had responded Sunday night at 8:40 PM to a domestic outage. in the 100 block of East Iowa Street and upon arrival found a mother and daughter involved in what was described as an altercation.

While officers tried to take it apart, the daughter is accused of elbowing, beating and beating the officer with a bottle of wine.

The interference call usually refers to a person trying to prevent another person from calling for help.

Lock stayed in Bell County prison on Wednesday.

