Heidi Klum highlights America's Got Talent comments amid outrage at Gabrielle Union's dismissal

Heidi Klum was involved in the controversy surrounding Gabrielle Union’s release from America’s Got Talent during the Television Critics Association press tour and defended the show. Her comments provoked more outrage and insisted that she did not want to “negate or question” the Union’s claims. Klum said she understood that her experience on the show was different from Union’s.

“Recently, a reporter asked me to share my thoughts on Gabrielle Union’s experience as a judge for America’s Got Talent,” Klum said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I told the reporter that I didn’t have any similar problems as a judge on the show – my experience has been positive. I can only speak of my own truth, and that shouldn’t negate or question Gabrielle’s truth.”

“I am aware that my experience may not match Gabrielle’s,” continued Klum. “What I can tell you is that I am a bitter advocate for everyone regardless of their race, age, religion, gender or sexuality. Everyone should be treated equally and with the greatest respect. Personally, I have during I experienced very painful things in my life, married to a colored man and three beautiful children with him. Although the challenges are different for everyone, I want nothing more than a just world and that people are friendlier to each other. “

Klum, who was previously married to Seal, was a judge at America’s Got Talent for six seasons. She and Mel B left the country in May 2019 and were replaced by Julianne Hough and Union for the 15th season. In November, NBC announced that both Union and Hough will not be returning for a second season.

Variety later reported that Union had complained about a “toxic” work environment at AGT. She reportedly complained about racial insensitivity behind the scenes and received several notes about her appearance. NBC then launched an investigation and Union had a five-hour meeting with the network in December.

During the TCAs, Klum was asked about the situation.

“I just had an amazing experience,” she told reporters. “I cannot speak for her. I have not experienced the same thing. For me, you are all treated with the greatest respect. I have never seen anything that was strange or hurtful.”

“Of course there is always a cat and dog fight, but that’s fun,” continued the supermodel. “They say something stupid. For me, on TV, I want to entertain people. I want people to have a good time. I want people to get out of their lives for two hours and just have fun and have fun.”

Klum returned to AGT to watch America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2, which airs on NBC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. She also hosts Making The Cut with Tim Gunn on Amazon. The series starts on Friday, March 27th.

Photo credit: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

—–

