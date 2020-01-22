Hector Bellerin scores late leveler when 10-man Arsenal Chelsea holds

advertisement

Hector Bellerin earned 10-man Arsenal a 2-2 Premier League tie in Chelsea when the red-carded David Luiz endured a miserable Stamford Bridge return.

Gunners skipper Bellerin equalized three minutes after the opponent Captain Cesar Azpilicueta thought he had claimed a victory for Chelsea with a neat late finish.

Azpilicueta turned Callum Hudson-Odoi’s home team within six minutes to play delirium at Stamford Bridge when Frank Lampard’s men took a 2-1 lead.

Jorginho coolly converted his second penalty in three games after Luiz was sent to bring in Tammy Abraham, just as the Chelsea attacker was about to use an empty net.

However, Gabriel Martinelli encountered a rare N’Golo Kante error to drag the Arsenal level after the break, and for large parts this match seemed to be a 1-1 draw, despite the fact that Arsenal since the 26th minute with 10 men played.

Azpilicueta and Bellerin thought differently, but in the final, breathless turmoil, Chelsea will end up by far frustrated.

The sad rear pass of Shkodran Mustafi left Bernd Leno behind in the night. But instead of seeing him give in, Luiz took Abraham away and sacrificed himself.

He trudged through the tunnel to the tribes of Chelsea fans and sarcastically sang “David Luiz, he is one of our own”.

Chelsea will be left to rue, which does not turn that numerical advantage into a comfortable victory.

The Blues avoided its own defensive disaster when Kepa escaped the punishment for a shocking permission to start a turbulent night.

The goalkeeper of Spain saw his languid eviction half loaded by Alexandre Lacazette, but Arsenal could not take possession of it.

Mustafi took a powerful Mateo Kovacic ride to the groin in a great block, but that only proved the start of his efforts.

Andreas Christensen nodded well from a corner when he should have opened the score, while Abraham went too close to Bernd Leno.

Hudson-Odoi then cut off the top of the bar with a deliciously scooped chip from the left wing.

But after all that artistic inspiration, it was a moment of desperate madness that gave the Blues control.

Mustafi’s sad underfooted rear pass left Leno on the edge of his area and Abraham rustled the ball, rounded the Gunners goalkeeper, and was about to roll the ball home when his old teammate Luiz bundled it from behind.

The inevitable red card led to a penalty and Jorginho hit the spot kick home.

Chelsea pressed and pressed without any joy after the break, in another frustrating scenario by not removing a low block.

Arsenal remained in shape without the ball before Martinelli kept his head on a rare escape.

The 18-year-old grabbed hold of Kante’s unusual slip, ran on halfway through, and then slid coolly past Kepa.

Lacazette soon had the ball back in the net for Arsenal, but saw his commitment for a clear offside intervene.

Blues skipper Azpilicueta emerged with a fine finish in the final stages to send help around Stamford Bridge.

But that evaporated when Gunner’s captain Bellerin pushed home an even better attack to get the draw back.

