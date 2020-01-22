Hector Bellerin predicts a great future for teenage teammate Gabriel Martinelli

advertisement

Hector Bellerin supported the teenage hot shot Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal to go far in the game, because he has the attitude to match his goalscoring.

The 18-year-old shot clear from his own half to score against Chelsea on Tuesday-evening when the 10-man Gunners came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 tie.

David Luiz was sent on his return to Stamford Bridge, polluting Tammy Abraham after the fault of defensive partner Shkodran Mustafi had forwarded the attacker.

Jorginho put away the resulting penalty, but no Chelsea attack followed when Arsenal showed character and combat, first leveled by the Martinelli strike and then thanks to Bellerin after Cesar Azpilicueta put the Blues back.

Martinelli became the first teenager to achieve double digits in a season for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka and the performance is even more remarkable given that the signing of the lower Brazilian football leagues in the summer has only started 11 games since his arrival.

But Bellerin, who returned from a hamstring injury to start his first game in a month, believes that Martinelli has more to offer than just knowing how to find the back of the net.

“To be honest, there aren’t many,” he replied when asked when he last saw an 18-year-old with similar ability.

“Many people talk about his talent, but what people don’t see is that Gabi is a professional. He appears early every day.

“He does everything and everything that someone asks him to do. He is the first player to press and the last player to leave everything on the field.

“The goals are just a plus. He helps us in every possible way and the thing that everyone should praise him for his attitude. That makes him a player. “

Asked how far Martinelli could go, Bellerin added: “I think he is clearly very young in his career – so many things can happen – but if he keeps his head where it is now, he will certainly go very far.”

Although Arsenal praised their fight point, the club still won only one Premier League match of the six games under new head coach Mikel Arteta.

They remain 10th in the table, 10 points drifting from Chelsea in the last Champions League place.

The improvements are clear on the field, if not yet on the results, and Bellerin has supported the initial impact of his fellow Spaniard on the Arsenal team.

“I think one of the most important things to have faith in the game is to believe in the manager,” he said about Arteta.

“I think we have all realized that if we play as he tells us to play, we will do great things and everyone will be truly motivated.

“Everyone plays for each other, everyone runs. You could see that in the last 10, 15 minutes of the game – we had 10 players in our box who defended their lives. That’s what it’s about. Sometimes that’s the way to win games. “

