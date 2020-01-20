Heavy snowfall in Canada leaves the residents of St. Johns trapped in the houses

advertisement

ST. JOHNS, Canada – After 36 hours of snowfall, Canadians say there is simply “too much snow”.

The snow was so high that it blocked most residents’ doors and garages.

In the video above, the doorbell camera takes an elapsed video showing a house in St. Johns that was buried under the heavy snow.

The people of this city had to dig their courtyards after a record 76.2 centimeters had fallen.

There were no reports of injuries, although some had to be evacuated from their homes outside St. John’s because of an avalanche.

St. John’s is still in a state of emergency and the winds are still howling at over 90 kilometers per hour.

The Prime Minister of Newfoundland has officially asked the federal government for support, including mobilizing the armed forces.

Officials say they will help in every way possible, including the help of reservists in the region to clear snow.

Access to the hospital is a top priority for some families.

“So at the moment we have a real problem with people who have dialysis and access to the hospital. This is a high priority,” said neighbor Seamus O’reagan. “You also have chemopatients who have to get on and off at this St. John’s hospital, and you had your staff at the hospital, some of whom go out for about 36 to 38 hours.”

With streets that have become ski hills, many are looking for fun amid such a mess.

Newfoundlanders certainly have the most to shovel, but Canadians across the country have to deal with wild winter weather.

South Manitoba is expected under a winter storm warning with strong winds and snowfalls of up to 25 centimeters.

Toronto is now in the middle of its first winter hitting, so far this year.

In British Columbia, more snow with an avalanche risk is expected on the south coast.

In the meantime, Victoria is preparing for floods with high rainfall that are expected for the next day.

CNN contributed to this article.

