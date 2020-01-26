Heavy rainfall in Brazil causes floods, landslides; 30 killed

advertisement

Two days of heavy rainfall caused floods and landslides in Southeast Brazil that killed at least 30 people, the authorities said Saturday.

Civil defense officials said 17 people were reported missing and 2,600 were evacuated from their homes in the state of Minas Gerais, which is plagued by 48 hours of torrential rain. The death toll had been 11 hours earlier on Saturday.

Deaths were reported in the capital Belo Horizonte and in the interior of the state. On Friday, Belo Horizonte received the largest amount of rain ever recorded in 24 hours in the city.

advertisement

Romeu Zema state government will fly over the affected areas on Sunday to evaluate the damage.

More rain is expected in Minas Gerais and other parts of Brazil, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. The announcement of the deaths comes on the same day as mourners elsewhere in Minas Gerais observe the first anniversary of a fatal collapse of the mine dam.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement