Heath Ledger in a selection of perfect polaroid pictures

advertisement

Heath Ledger, the Australian actor and director who won the hearts of millions in his numerous roles, was a man obsessed with the art of cinema.

His appearances in Brokeback Mountain, The Dark Night, and A Night’s Tale are arguably the films Ledger is most associated with, but appearances on projects like Lords of Dogtown, Ned Kelly, Monsters Ball, and the rest are some of the biggest Ledger fans matter. The point, of course, is that the actor has managed to establish personal relationships with an endless stream of admirers, regardless of role.

His commitment to his artistry was a factor that set him apart from the others, an ability that was widely respected by his colleagues. After his tragic death, Daniel Day-Lewis Ledger paid the most due credit and received his SAG award: “It has always been the work of other actors and there are many actors in this room tonight, including my contestants, This feeling of regeneration and … Heath Ledger gave it to me, ”said Day-Lewis in 2008.

advertisement

“He was unique, he was perfect,” he added.

Ledger’s desire to learn from scratch formed the basis of his brilliance. While cinema was his overall success, his love of photography was a creative result that relentlessly accompanied him.

Saul Frank, owner of a camera business in Perth, sold Ledger his first camera, which included the Rolleiflex 3.5F SLR camera and a number of Polaroid cameras. “You have to be pretty committed to using a Rollei,” said Frank once when he remembered Ledger’s work ethic. “But he loved photography, so there was no problem.”

“Obviously, he was a real creative,” added Frank. “He liked the precision and the equipment, but also something like a Holga – completely different prices, completely different image and quality, and you can just have fun with it.”

Here we remember Ledger in a series of Polaroid photographs taken from his youth, private life, and continuity shots that can be seen on several of his films.

(All pictures above Vintage.es)

advertisement