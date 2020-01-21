Heat rally late, Top Kings 118-113 in overtime | National sport

advertisement

MIAMI (AP) – Kendrick Nunn scored 25 points, James Johnson added 22 in 9-11, and Miami Heat improved their NBA best to 19: 1 by breaking the Sacramento Kings 118: 113 in on Monday Overtime defeated.

Goran Dragic scored 18 points and Bam Adebayo ended the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who also led the NBA this season with a 7-0 overtime record. The Heat has already clinched last season’s home win – Miami was at home between 19 and 22 a season ago.

Dragic found Adebayo with a lob that set up a basket by 0.8 seconds, and Adebayo – a strong all-star candidate – scored the first four points in extra time for Miami.

The Kings scored the following six to regain the lead, but Miami ended the game on a 7-0 run. Sacramento still had a chance to finish the game after a change, but Johnson blocked Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 3-point attempt and Nunn sealed the win with two free throws.

Nemanja Bjelica scored 22 points for Sacramento, which is 2-16 in his last 18 trips to Miami. Buddy Hield had 20 points for the kings and Marvin Bagley III ended with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The Kings were 13 out of 51 out of 3-point range, most attempts from across the board in franchise history. Miami was without Jimmy Butler, who missed playing with right hip pain.

The heat played zone defense – a staple of the season – for long stretches of the first half and almost dared the kings to shoot from deep.

Sacramento took up the challenge and scored 25 3-points in the first half, 21 in the second half and five more in extra time. Bogdanovic had three threes at half time, while Harrison Barnes, Bjelica and Hield each had two breaks.

The 5 p.m. A local start meant that the kings didn’t have time for a traditional shoot-around on the square on Monday morning. Instead, they put duct tape on the floor of a ballroom in their hotel and discussed concepts.

“We talked about how much they like playing zone and we have to make sure that zone doesn’t make us stagnate,” said Kings coach Luke Walton.

They continued to shoot the 3-pointers in the third, but only went 1 for 13 in that quarter and still went out with the lead. A two-point lead in half was still a two-point lead for Sacramento after Miami flipped the ball seven times in the third game.

Kings: Barnes was upset at the beginning of the first quarter after apparently doing something on his shoulder. After a break, he was able to stay in the game. … This was the second game of a road trip with five games for the kings. … There was a group of Heat fans from the Bahamas sitting behind the Sacramento Bank, paying homage to Hield – a native of the island state.

Heat: Miami had seven consecutive wins in the first quarter and ranged from 24 to 21 on Monday after 12 minutes. The last time Heat had a longer series of leads after a quarter was a run of 11 games on January 31 to February 24, 2011. … Derrick Jones Jr. lost late in the third quarter after winning an accidental stab in both eyes of Sacramentos Cory Joseph.

Heat trainer Erik Spoelstra said that there was no specific incident that caused Butler’s hip pain, and that he wasn’t worried that it would be an ongoing problem. “I think a couple of days of treatment will really serve him well,” said Spoelstra.

Sacramento is still waiting for the Portland trade to become official. So the kings were without Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan, who will soon be trail blazers. Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver are expected to move to Sacramento on Tuesday.

Kings: Visit Detroit on Wednesday.

Heat: hosts Washington on Wednesday.

