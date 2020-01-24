advertisement

Dark Shadows and Cagney & Lacey fans are unhappy after star John Karlen died this week at the age of 86. The Emmy laureate died of heart failure in a hospice in Burbank, California on Wednesday, his friend and spokesman Jim Pierson said. Karlen fans used social media to mourn his death.

We’re sad to tell Barnabas Collins the death of # DarkShadows actor John Karlen, who played Willie Loomis, the unforgettable slide. John died on January 22nd at the hospice in Burbank, California. He was 86 years old and had suffered a number of health setbacks in the past decade … pic.twitter.com/MR0cgzvINc

– Dark Shadows News (@DarkShadowsNews) January 23, 2020

“RIP, (I) like to remember you, wonderful Dark Shadows memories,” wrote a Facebook user.

“RIP John! You were so good at Cagney and Lacy!” Someone else wrote.

“Thanks for the years of entertainment. We will miss you,” someone said.

“I’m sorry, Harv. You will be missed. Rest in peace,” said one.

“He was a great actor. Thoughts and prayers for his family,” wrote one user.

“John was a wonderful actor. I absolutely loved him in Cagney and Lacy (sic). R.I.P. Mr. Karlen,” said someone else.

Kathryn Leigh Scott, an actress who became an author and was one of Karen’s Dark Shadows co-stars, paid tribute to the actor on her blog. “Memories, memories … this morning I have a lot of memories of the darling John Karlen who left us yesterday. I was told that he died peacefully, which I am grateful for but seems to have hardly any character for our Johnny. He was such a life force, God bless him! Farewell, my friend. Loved you. “

Karlen had had a stroke last year, reports from the Dark Shadows newsletter ShadowGram.

In Dark Shadows, Karlen played the swindler and villain Willie Loomis and replaced James Hall, who had suddenly left the show after only five episodes. Karlen later played other roles for the horror soap series, which aired on ABC from 1966 to 1971.

From 1982 to 1988 Karlen played Harvey Lacey, the husband of Mary Beth Lacey by Tyne Daly on Cagney & Lacey. He received Emmy nominations (1985-87) for three years as an outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role in the CBS police drama and won in 1986.

His numerous actors throughout his television career include notable guest appearances and recurring roles in shows such as The Streets of San Francisco; Charlie’s angel; Hill Street Blues; Quincy, M.E .; and murder, she wrote.

His career even spanned the big screen with films like A Small Town in Texas (1976), Pennies From Heaven (1981) and Racing With the Moon (1984). His last leading role, which came in 1996, was a replay of his Harvey Lacey character for the television film Cagney & Lacey: True Convictions.

Karlen is survived by his son Adam.

