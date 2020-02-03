Advertisement

A heart-wrenching video of two elderly coronavirus patients aged 80 who say goodbye in the hospital is making the rounds on the Internet.

The older couple’s video was titled “What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients with #Coronavirus #CoronarivusOutbreak in the 80s said goodbye to the intensive care unit. This could be the last time they meet and greet each other . ” “

Advertisement

See also: Photo of a man on a stretcher, not from the Dubai Mall

When the old couple’s video went viral, social media was full of reactions.

What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients with #Coronavirus in the 80s said goodbye to the intensive care unit. This could be the last time you meet and say hello ?????? pic.twitter.com/GBBC2etvV9

– ?? Jiang Wei (@juliojiangwei) February 2, 2020

One user wrote: “It is so terrible to see these old people suffering. The situation seems to be completely out of control. Thanks for sharing.”

Another wrote: “Loyalty to the loved one … what a sad video … but it says a lot about the splendor of this love that only ends at the end of life …”

In a post it said: “I am very unhappy. But who is filming and how can they, if it looks as if the woman is in obvious need and the man is looking for help.”

In China, the government said Monday at least 361 people died after being infected with the coronavirus.

Advertisement