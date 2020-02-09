Two weeks have passed since the helicopter crashed, killing Gianna and Kobe Bryant and seven others in Southern California. While fans get used to the new reality without Bryant, the families of the victims are still recovering from the shock of this tragic day. The Altobelli family has revealed their heartbreaking correspondence from this fateful morning.

On Sunday, January 26, a commercial helicopter left John Wayne Airport and brought Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and two of her teammates to a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks, California. 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli traveled with her parents Keri and John Altobelli.

John Altobelli was known in the world of sports as a baseball coach for Orange Coast College. The Altobellis lived near the Bryants, and since Alyssa was with Team Mamba with Gianna, it made sense for them to travel to the tournament that day.

John’s younger brother Tony, however, wasn’t entirely sure whether his family was on Bryant’s flight on Sunday. He told the New York Times that he got a call from her third brother Jim, who lives in Texas, just before noon.

“Have you heard about Kobe?” Jim asked.

When Tony saw the evolving news, he turned to Sammy Doucette, a basketball coach at Orange Coast College who had previously trained at the Mamba Sports Academy.

“Hey Sammy, is that true with Kobe?” he asked in a text that was broadcast at 11:54 am.

“Where’s John?” she replied immediately. “Was he on board? Where’s Alyssa?”

“You’d better call John,” she continued. “His phone is off. I know he has flown the helicopter before.”

Tony’s next text went to John at 11:55 and asked, “Hey, are you there? Are you and the kids okay?” There was no answer.

Tony next turned to other baseball coaches at Orange Coast College, looking for confirmation that John had been in the helicopter. It was coach Tim Matz who reportedly called him back and spoke in tears.

“They’re all gone,” he said.

“Who’s all gone?” Tony asked.

“John, Keri and Alyssa,” said Matz. “They are all gone.”

According to the Times, Tony also worked at Orange Coast College. He spoke to his brother on the baseball field on Saturday and said they would see each other on Tuesday.

One of John Altobelli’s assistant coaches remembered talking to him on Saturday as well. He was disappointed to miss the first day of the basketball tournament, but he planned to be there on Sunday. However, he was afraid of the 90-minute drive there until he received a call from Bryant.

“Sweet. Kobe puts us in the helicopter,” he said, allegedly.

The helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California at 9:45 a.m. There were no survivors.