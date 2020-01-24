Hearing Problems - Villages-News.com

advertisement

Barry Evans

About five years ago I never thought much about my hearing. I just made sure that I stayed away from most pieces of music today (which is extremely loud for no particular purpose that I can see). If I couldn’t. I wore handy dandy plugs that I put in my ears to avoid damage. I heard everything great. Then my doctor said about four years ago that I should do a hearing test. He recommended another doctor.

This doctor gave me a test, did some tests and found that I had a fairly poor hearing loss and should get some hearing aids. He continued in his voice “Scare the Bejeebers out of you” and pointed out that if I didn’t, my ears would lose hearing until they reached the point where hearing aids were no longer of any use. It was certainly scary enough that I thought about it intensely at different times. Then one day I noticed that I was having trouble understanding the blonde in the soft tones of the house. She had a habit of reminding me how to admit.

I also noticed that I had trouble understanding female TV speakers and some other women you meet during the day – unless they happened to have a deep voice. So I decided to check what hearing aids are doing and how long they have been around. As you may have seen in films or on television, the first tools were horn-like things that you put in your ear to record sounds. They mostly consisted of animal horns that were worn on the belt or worn like a necklace. I don’t care personally. When electricity appeared, Miller Reese Hutchinson invented the Akouphone in 1898, which amplified weak signals with electric current. Of course, that meant you had to plug your figure into an electrical outlet to get the power – ok, you had no other trick. The first hearing aids that were actually produced and were powered by electricity were manufactured in 1913. Unfortunately, they weren’t very portable, which meant that you had to stay home a lot, which I wouldn’t have been interested in if I had done it today. In the villages, they have much better hearing aids made by modern science. I was told that modern science is good. So I turned to a hearing care professional with high hopes. He noticed that if I had the magic tools in my ears that were just waiting to hear the right sounds again, I would be amazed at how twittering the birds and hearing other pleasant noises. However, I have a long memory and what he said reminded me of what an ophthalmologist had told me many years ago, that I would be happy about what I could see. At that time I bought the glasses and every time I went after that I had to get stronger lenses. In a nutshell, glasses made my eyes worse. I underwent cataract surgery after fifty years and can see well, but that’s another story.

So I asked the specialist if the same thing would happen to my ears as to my eyes. That means that if I wore hearing aids, my real hearing would deteriorate. With a wink, he let that happen. It is true that my hearing is worse when I don’t use my hearing aids than when I start using them.

However, it is good to have a specialist who knows what he is talking about!

Barry Evans writes about “Village Life” for Villages-News.com

