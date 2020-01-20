Hearing Loss Association meets at Churchill Street Recreation Center

advertisement

The American Central Florida Hearing Loss Association meets at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday February 4th at Churchill Street Recreation Center.

Speakers include Kathleen Flynn, American disability law coordinator, and Judy Beda, deputy compliance officer at Central Florida Health (Villages and Leesburg hospitals). They will examine what resources hospitals can provide, what services they can improve for people with hearing loss, and time for questions and answers.

The triple crown room is looped through to support hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Jan Sharp at (352) 751-4532 or Muriel Raine at murhlaacntrfl@gmail.com.

advertisement

advertisement