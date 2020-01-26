advertisement

Schoolchildren in southern Manchester have created a new art installation at Levenshulme station to inspire passengers on their way to work.

The art project aims to draw attention to the work of the Alma Park Primary School to support hearing-impaired and deaf children.

The hands of 11 hearing-impaired children from school are depicted on the artwork that represents Levenshulme in sign language.

The students who spell each letter are Rayan (L), Eliza (E), Selhana (V), Haroon (E), Neisha (N), Giovanni (S), Harley (H), Pauline (U), Julian (L)), Katie Anne (M) and Sharif (E).

“Sign language is highly valued in our school community as one of the many languages,” said Charles Parfitt, principal at Alma Park.

“All of our children and staff enjoy the opportunity to learn British sign language through classes, meetings, activities and singing.

Alma Road students participated in an art installation in which Levenshulme is written in sign language

(Photo: North)

“Alma Park is extremely proud to be the only designated resource for deaf children who need signed support to access the curriculum.”

The school on Errwood Road has been teaching deaf students since 1994.

The Manchester Sensory Service school team of specialists teaches students a combination of spoken English and sign language and spends part of their time in the classroom alongside listening children.

All students in the school are encouraged to learn and appreciate signing as a community language.

“When our deaf children see the photos of their hands, we know they are very excited and proud to share it with their deaf and hearing friends,” added Parfitt.

“It is a wonderful tribute to the integrative nature of the Levenshulme community that the British sign language is promoted in such a public and lasting form.”

The art project by students of the Alma Road School at Levenshulme train station is intended to “inspire” passengers

The project, supported by Northern, Friends of Levenshulme Station and ACORP, replaces a similar piece that had to be removed from the station after extensive water damage.

Rebecca Styles, Community and Sustainability Manager at Northern, said: “We would like to thank the friends of Levenshulme, the amazing students and staff at Alma Park, and everyone else who contributed to it

“It is wonderful to see how this inspiring and educational piece returns to the train station.”

