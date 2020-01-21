Hear Christopher Tolkien, son of J.R.R. Tolkien, reads his father's works.

advertisement

Fantasy writer J.R.R. Tolkien, best known for The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, has published very few works that explicitly refer to his Catholic faith. The author, however, famously said: ‘Lord of the Rings is of course a fundamental religious and Catholic work; unconscious in the beginning, but conscious in the revision. “But although the presence of Catholic Christianity in his published stories was mostly subtle, below the surface, it nevertheless served as a clear basis.

Long before John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (1892-1973) published his Lord of the Rings trilogy, he was improving his craft as a storyteller with his four children. Of all, probably Christopher John Reuel Tolkien, who just died on January 16 at the age of 95, he was mainly involved in his father’s work: he edited most of his posthumous works and drew the original cards for The Lord of the Rings .

In the video below, shared by OpenCulture in this article, Christopher Tolkien reads the end of The Return of the King. You can visit the OpenCulture blog post for more of these moving tracks!

