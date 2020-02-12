Phil Healy played a major role last night at the AIT International Grand Prix in Athlone. With her time of 23.10 seconds, the 25-year-old beat the national 200-meter record in the hall.

Ireland’s fastest woman, drawn on the outside lane, showed impressive strength to leave her rivals behind. She came home as a distant winner and broke the previous record of 23.17 that Ciara Sheehy had set in 2003.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” said Healy. “I love driving 200s indoors and had a few things to correct that I had from my last 200s.”

Ciara Mageean won the crowd with her victory in the women’s 3000m. The 27-year-old failed to break the Irish record of 8: 43.74 set by Mary Cullen in 2009. Mageean was rightly delighted with her winning time of 8: 48.27, which reduced her personal best by seven seconds.

“I came here to challenge the Irish record, but it’s held by a fantastic athlete in Mary Cullen, so it won’t be easy,” said Mageean. “I’ve driven two PBs so far this season, so this is a great way to start in 2020. You can only take these incremental steps.”

Thomas Barr also had an ideal start to the Olympic year by setting a personal best of 46.44 on the 400m behind Tony van Diepen (46.17) and Pavel Maslak (46.28). “I’m going home with a nice PB that I’m really excited about, and it’s a really good yardstick for the rest of the year,” said Barr.

Ciara Neville impressed on the 60 m of the women, the Limerick sprinter came second with 7.33 seconds behind the British Asha Philip (7.23). On the men’s mile, Ethiopian Samuel Tefera came home first with 3: 55.86. Irishman Brian Fay performed impressively and finished second after challenging the Ethiopian to the last lap. The 21-year-old Dubliner came to a standstill until 4:00 a.m.

“I was hoping to break four and I just made it at 600,” said Fay.

“I was just trying to run so fast, but I tied 100 to run.”

There were worrying signs for Mark English, who finished fifth in the men’s 600m in 1: 18.49, a race won by Mateusz Borkowski in 1: 17.40.

Brit Andy Robertson was an impressive winner of the men’s 60m in 6.62, Jeremy Philips the fastest of the Irish, seventh in 6.79.