We are proud to announce the birth and launch of HEALTH GUARD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a proud African network marketing company that comes from Nigeria and makes substantial contributions from other African countries. Healthgarde International has a unique compensation plan and an exciting range of products that meet their customers’ health needs and enable retailers to grow their business exponentially. It is the first fully Nigerian, multi-tier network marketing company founded by a Nigerian for Nigerians and Africans.

The managing director, Lovelyn NwaruezeIn her opening speech, she said: “We are very happy that we have made history today. We are the first multi-level marketing company with international standards founded by a Nigerian. This feat marks the beginning of a new season – a season that offers our customers and companies better opportunities and experiences. It is the result of a deliberate search for more value for us Africans. It is based on the solid foundation of integrity, excellence, leadership, innovation and passion. It is a place where you can dream and see how it happens in your life. “

Healthgarde International has developed a brand new range of products that meet local consumer needs. These products are of the highest quality and offer good value for money. Customers will definitely be deeply impressed and will love these products for a lifetime. This means that the company is in the right position to create sustainable value for all of our stakeholders – the consumers who now have access to high quality products, as well as the dealers (consultants) who are now making more money selling them Products can earn. Indeed, this is an amazing start for the company in these very difficult times in the Nigerian business environment. To ensure an immediate start without any problems, Healthgarde International has received the approval of all responsible authorities for the distribution of these new products.

In a very emotional speech, Nwarueze added: “It was a very interesting and rewarding trip for us in this business. I cannot thank our employees and dealers (consultants) enough for their efforts, persistence and commitment to our mission and vision. We created value together ”. She added boldly, “When I have been in this business for more than twenty years, I have brought over 1,500 people to South Africa and more than 400 others to different countries around the world to be rewarded for their hard work and loyalty given the Challenges we have faced in the past, we are confident that we will experience more exciting and delightful times in this new gospel era. “

In her final remark, Nwarueze said: “We came here through the help of God Almighty, as well as through the dedication, tenacity and loyalty of our employees and distributors. We are all excited about this new regulation. This new system, committed to living our culture of integrity, innovation, leadership, professionalism and passion, will deliver great results. The sky will be the beginning. Welcome to this season of change ”.

Welcome to Healthgarde International – TOGETHER WE CAN!

