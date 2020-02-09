The election of the next Israeli health minister triggered a surprising clash between Kahol Lavan, Yisrael Beiteinu and Labor-Gesher-Meretz on Sunday.

Yisrael Beiteinu briefly abandoned the campaign path and said he would support Prof. Leonid Eidelman. The Labor Gesher Meretz alliance announced that it would push Gesher chairman Orli Levi-Abekasis to nod while Kahol Lavan said it would keep the portfolio to itself if it formed the next government.

Surveys show that addressing the sad state of the Israeli health care system is an issue that has resonated with swing voters and that these parties are suddenly paying attention to the position of health minister.

“This campaign doesn’t bring us 10 seats,” said a Kahol Lavan activist. “It is aimed at indecisive voters who are looking for a change in the system and are not satisfied with the usual” anything but Bibi “talk, but are looking for examples of priority changes that we will make.”

Gantz himself has been addressing the topic for a while in the meetings he has held. On Sunday, he made a mysterious announcement on social media: “Tomorrow at 8 a.m. I will uncover Netanyahu’s 5000 case, ”alluding to the current corruption cases in which the prime minister was counted from 1,000 to 4,000. A short time later it turned out that 5,000 were not another criminal case, but the number of people who die each year from the “collapse of the health system due to the lack of doctors,” as he put it. “Because of the crowded departments. Because of infections. Because of 13 years of neglect. ”

Israeli Beiteinu officials were well prepared for the Gantz declaration. A few minutes after its announcement on Sunday, the party launched an advertising campaign warning the public to “do everything possible to avoid the hospital because you don’t know what you will find there.” The video shows pictures of Eidelman and Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman and asks: “Who will be your next Minister of Health, a rabbi or a doctor?”

Amir Peretz, Abekasis and Nitzan Horowitz held a joint press conference at which they announced their intention to appoint Levi-Abekasis as Minister of Health. They said they would also insist that Horowitz act as Minister of Education, while Peretz would have a special economic portfolio.

“I am glad that the parties have given up the question of” just Bibi “or” anyone other than Bibi “and are finally focusing on social issues after a busy year of discussing personalities,” said Peretz on Sunday. But not everyone in Labor-Gesher-Meretz was happy with the move. A Knesset candidate called the press conference a “fantastic own goal”. He said: “We have the option to take Kahol Lavan’s seats away because of the diplomatic chaos, and instead we hurry back onto the social agenda. Nobody will vote for us because he prefers Orli Levi-Abekasis as Minister of Health over Yael German. ”